People have not been able to register for Quebec's $2 million 'vaccination lottery' all weekend

The contest registration for vaccinated Quebec citizens who are vying to win $2 million through the province’s vaccination lottery is currently unavailable.

Last week, the Quebec government announced that draws would be held throughout the summer for vaccinated citizens as an initiative to get more COVID-19 vaccines administered across the province.

Cash prizes, totalling $2 million, and bursaries would be given out until the fall. Registration opened to vaccinated Quebecers on July 25 through the Clic Santé website.

Upon its launch, however, the website cited “high traffic” as a result of the registration being “temporarily unavailable.”

Draws are scheduled weekly as of August 6 in two categories: one for citizens aged 18 and older and one for the 12 to 17 vaccinated age group.

Quebec’s Health Minister Christian Dubé made the announcement last Friday. He said the initiative is a partnership with Loto-Québec and says the government wants to do “everything it can” to increase vaccination rates. “Every additional percent is a win,” he said in French.

The Clic Santé website is currently asking people to “try again later.”

In a French tweet on Sunday morning, Santé Quebec said the website is dealing with “technical problems” as said the situation is trying to be remedied as “quickly as possible.”

[Concours Gagner à être vacciné!] – Le site pour s’inscrire au concours éprouve présentement des problèmes techniques. Des travaux sont en cours afin de résoudre la situation le plus rapidement possible. Merci de votre patience! — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) July 25, 2021

Assuming the registration problem is fixed, to be eligible for the vaccination lottery, participants must meet the following criteria:

received the vaccine in Quebec

had a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 and received a dose of the vaccine

received a vaccine recognized by Health Canada outside Quebec

Participants need only to register once. Once entered, they will be eligible for all the draws within their age group.