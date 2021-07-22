Quebec will host supervised "test concerts" for 25,000 people this fall

Quebec will host two concerts this fall to test the safety of large-scale events.

Organized by researchers at the Université de Laval, one test concert will be held outdoors with roughly 20,000 people, and the other will be hosted indoors with a capacity of 5,000.

Quebec’s Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx said both shows would be hosted near downtown Quebec City once health and safety protocols are established.

Proulx says the experiment is an important step towards making sure Quebec can become a tourist destination recognized for its festivals, events, and safety — even among large crowds.

The Quebec government will cover the cost for both shows, which is estimated to be between $2 and $3 million.

Proulx says she hopes at least 75% of Quebecers will be fully vaccinated when the test concert takes place in September.

“This initiative shows that our government is taking the lead as one of the leaders in the world of festivals and events by relying on rigorous research to ensure a safe event recovery plan adapted to the reality of the province,” says the minister. “Setting up an event framed by a scientific approach will produce useful data for the tourism sector, which will be able to better adapt to the pandemic and post-pandemic reality.”

Nous avons le souhait de tenir deux concerts-tests d’envergure en septembre. Le tout appuyé par une démarche scientifique rigoureuse. @universitelaval développera le protocole de recherche. On prend les devants pour la pleine reprise de nos événements. https://t.co/fzirT3fxKm pic.twitter.com/yRJ25ukqPT — Caroline Proulx (@caroaubureau) July 19, 2021

She says the findings allow for promoters to be “better equipped to hold events” in the future. “I am convinced that this approach will contribute to Quebec’s reputation as a tourist destination and a hotspot for knowledge around the world. ”

No date has been announced for both shows, but more details will be released “in the coming weeks.”

According to the press release, Quebec is the first province to attempt such an experiment, similar to what European cities like Barcelona and Paris had done earlier this spring.