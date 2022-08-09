A large pyramid-shaped machine has popped up in the heart of downtown Montreal and it’s got a lot of people talking.

The bizarre-looking interactive device uses cameras and screens which allow its facial detection software to analyze physical information about you, such as your age.

A new TikTok video with the caption “Black Mirror” shows the technology being used by people passing by.

As the video went viral, Twitter users began to share their thoughts and theories on what it could be.

While it has the makings of some dystopian conspiracy, in reality, the device — called The Compassion Machine — is no mystery at all.

It’s actually an art installation that has been set up across from the Saint Laurent Metro station multiple times since it was first launched by the Ensemble Ensemble group back in 2017.

In fact, the National Film Board of Canada even produced a video explaining the artistic intention behind the machine. As a response to the “everyday suspicion” brought upon by mass surveillance, The Compassion Machine aims to give people a “personalized prediction” of their likelihood to do good.

This explains the cartoonishly large surveillance cameras and all-seeing eye symbolism present on the device.

But in all fairness, it’s understandable if it still gives you the creeps.