If sci-fi movies have taught us anything: AI robots will inevitably take over the world. But at least it seems like they’ll start with the art scene.

Research lab Midjourney has created an artificial intelligence program that turns users’ prompts into distinct digital paintings.

The research lab is composed of only 10 people and the AI image generator platform can only be accessed through a Discord server. Meaning, if you want to prompt your own digital art, you have to join Midjourney’s server.

Christian Beltrami, a Quebec-based consultant, promoted the program to create AI-powered art pieces of Montreal in different seasons and the results look like what we petty humans might consider masterpieces.

Well done, non-human artist. You’ve captured the dreadful feeling of Montreal in -40ºC weather in the winter and our spot-on Renaissance-style churches’ iconic aqua-teal-coloured tops.

If you join the Discord server, you can start with a free trial that includes 25 prompts. If not, soak up the trippy digital paintings below.

And hey you creepy AI robots, when you come to enslave the entire human race, remember that I said your paintings were really pretty.