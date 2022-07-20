Cool off: 5 public pools you can enjoy in Montreal this week

When the forecast consistently shows 30 degrees or higher in Montreal, it’s time to pull out the big guns. And while the need to cool off has suddenly become a top priority, finding the perfect spot is not always easy.

Luckily, Montreal has several public pools scattered across the city that locals can cool down at. Open seven days a week and into the evenings, here are five of the city’s finest.

A photo posted by Christopher J. Cooke (@christopherjcooke) on Jul 5, 2015 at 5:41pm PDT



The John F. Kennedy pool located in the quiet residential neighbourhood of Outremont will practically act as your own private pool. Never overcrowded or overrun with children, especially on weekdays and during the designated adult-only swim times, JFK Outdoor Pool is the place to be if you’re looking for a relaxing afternoon in the sun. There are beach chairs, umbrellas, and tons of pool toys, so you can settle in for as long as you like.

Where: 860 Avenue Outremont

When: June 20 to August 21, noon to 8 pm

Price: $3.50 for residents, $5.75 for non-residents

A photo posted by @laurazeph on Jun 26, 2015 at 9:30am PDT



Consistently packed with Montrealers from all boroughs, Piscine Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier is a fantastic place to go with a group of friends. Renovated just a few years ago, the pool now has a large tanning deck along with a surrounding picnic area. Kick your day into full gear with a post-swimming picnic in Mile End Park.

Where: 5200 Rue de Brébeuf

When: June 20 to August 24, 11 am to 7 pm

Price: $1 for children, $5 for adults

A photo posted by Parc Jean Drapeau (@parcjeandrapeau) on Jun 23, 2016 at 6:16am PDT



One could easily spend a whole day at Parc Jean-Drapeau’s Aquatic Complex. This massive recreational pool features areas for free swim, diving, and even training. There is a cafe on-site, plenty of lounge chairs, pool toys for children of all ages, and best of all, the Aquatic Complex hosts themed days. For example, every Saturday this summer is referred to as “Inflated Saturdays,” and the complex sets up a giant inflatable obstacle course in the middle of the pool. Awesome, right?

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau

When: June 18 to August 21, 9:30 am to 7 pm

Price: $3.50 for children from 3 to 13 (except on Wednesdays when children are free), $7.50 for adults

A photo posted by ?? FANNY – 22 – DAILYMOMENTS (@xwaysoflife) on Jun 25, 2016 at 1:13pm PDT



Go for a swim in this low-key pool located in Parc Jarry. One of Montreal’s largest urban parks contains none other than a swimming pool for kids and adults alike. The facilities are simple but will definitely cool you off after a long, hot day in the sun. And the best part? Unlike many other public pools in Montreal, Jarry Pool is totally free to swim in!

Where: 205 Gary Carter Street

When: June 18 to August 21, noon to 8 pm

Price: Free

A photo posted by @cecileandlaura on Aug 2, 2015 at 3:57pm PDT



Designed in the art-deco style, the Verdun Natatorium is a sight to behold. The pool is extremely family-friendly and is located right next to the Lachine Canal. If you’re not tuckered out from your swimming session, you can always go for a bike ride along the canal or rent a kayak and paddle home.

Where: 6500 Boulevard LaSalle

When: June 24 to August 21, 11 am to 8 pm

Price: $1 for children, $2 for adults

For more information on all of the public pools located in Montreal, click here.