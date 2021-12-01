6 places you can volunteer at in Montreal this holiday season

Do a little good this Christmas by volunteering to spend your time at one of the city’s many holiday charities.

Whether you’re into running a toy drive, sorting donations, or serving food at a soup kitchen, there are plenty of opportunities to get involved right here in Montreal.

Check out these six places to volunteer in Montreal during the holidays.

Help pack Christmas baskets with On Rock Community Services. Each year, they send over hundreds of holiday baskets to families in need across Montreal. Volunteer your time to fill baskets with food for a traditional Christmas feast, plus gifts for children and adults.

Where: 9554 Boul Gouin O

Though you can also donate money or non-perishable food items, there is no better way to get involved with the West Island Mission than volunteering. Around the holidays, they seek volunteers to organize food drives in their neighbourhoods and assist with packing and distributing Christmas baskets.



For further inquires send an email to [email protected]

Where: 139 Labrosse, Pointe-Claire

Every year this Verdun church sends out over 500 boxes to 250 families in Montreal. In preparation for mid-December delivery, St. Willibrord Parish asks for volunteers to help fill baskets and boxes for the fleet of drivers.

Where: 351 Rue Willibrord, Verdun

With two locations in Old Port and Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Old Brewery Mission is one of the most popular relief centres providing food and shelter for those in need. The holidays are a particularly busy time, so be sure to lend a hand when you can. Their volunteer needs range from serving meals in the kitchen to tutoring children.

Where: 915 Rue Clark

Volunteers are welcome all year round; however, at Christmas time, the Women’s Centre of Montreal runs food and toy drives and need sorting and packing help.

Where: 3585 Rue Saint-Urbain

Sending out holiday baskets for Christmas and Chanukah each year, Sun Youth requires a team of volunteers to help prepare and deliver the baskets to families all over the city. After all, they provide baskets for over 12,000 people and even guarantee every child under 12 a new toy or game.

Where: 4251 Rue Saint-Urbain