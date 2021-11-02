Jean-Talon's timeless Christmas market returns to Montreal this month

This year’s Christmas festivities at Jean-Talon Market will officially get underway on November 27. The focus will be on gourmet food and quality local goods.

“The Holiday season is a time not only for getting together but also for supporting local producers and artisans. That is the central mission of all our events,” said Line Basbous, executive director of La Lutinerie, the organizer of the Christmas Villages at both Atwater and Jean-Talon markets.

A multitude of local delicacies such as foie gras, cider, and maple products will be available for purchase. You can also shop for gifts like jewelry, decorative items, and wellness products, all of which are made by local artisans.

All that winter wonderland walking is sure to build up an appetite, so why not enjoy the array of on-site snack options, including raclette, tartiflette, churros, and mulled wine.

Due to the success of the first edition, this year’s Christmas market will occupy twice as much space, with twice the number of vendors. Visitors can also take advantage of 60 minutes of free parking under the permanent awnings.

The holiday-themed village will run until December 23.

