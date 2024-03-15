Known for its ritzy parties and celebrity sightings, the Montreal Grand Prix will be getting an extra dose of star power this year.

This week, Formula 1 announced two evening shows for fans at Parc Jean-Drapeau after the Friday practice session and Saturday qualifying race.

So far, both The Chainsmokers and Pitbull have been announced as headliners for the Montreal Grand Prix Podium Concerts event. However, even more acts are expected to be announced closer to the big weekend.

First, the Chainsmokers will get the party started on the main stage of Île Sainte-Hélène on June 7 with a 6 pm show.

Then, Pitbull, who is no stranger to a Montreal crowd, will keep the good vibes going with a countless array of hits the following evening at the same time. With that said, it won’t be the Miami native’s first race day gig, as he recently headlined the Daytona 500’s pre-race concert.

Tickets ranging from $90 to $195 officially went on sale on Friday morning and are not limited to those attending the race.

While the event is still a few months away, F1 organizers are expecting another large turnout. In fact, last year’s race set a new attendance record as a whopping 345,000 race fans came out to Circuit Gilles Villeneuve over three days to witness the action on the track.

As for famous faces, the likes of Gordon Ramsay, Diplo, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell were all among the weekend’s many celebrity sightings. With some big-name acts joining the mix this year, fans can expect the red carpet to get even longer this time around.