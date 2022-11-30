Montreal's Pink Floyd exhibition extended due to popular demand

Since debuting earlier this month, Montreal’s Pink Floyd exhibition at Arsenal Art Contemporary has been attracting music lovers, art enthusiasts, and history buffs from across the island and beyond.

Now the Griffintown venue is extending its opening hours (Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays) due to the rock retrospective, offering the following schedule to visitors:

• Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 am to 7 pm (last visit)

• Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm (last visit)

• Friday from 10 am to 8 pm (last visit)

• Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm (last visit)

• Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm (last visit)

Aptly named The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains, the artistic retrospective features over 350 artifacts collected over the band’s career.

Exhibition organizers call it “an audio-visual, sensorial journey through more than five decades of Pink Floyd,” starting with the band’s beginnings in 1967 on the underground scene. While it takes approximately 90 to 120 minutes to walk through, some fans have been known to stick around past the three-hour mark.

Despite extending opening hours, the event will only be open until December 31. Tickets for the exhibition are on sale now and available here.