Experience candlelit classical concerts at these historic Montreal churches

Classical music lit by candlelight, what else could you ask for?

Candlelight Concerts take place in over 85 cities worldwide at more than 1,000 timeless venues, including historic churches here in Montreal.

The concerts offer music fans the most famous works of classical music in a magical setting, surrounded by nothing but sounds from full bands playing renowned scores and candles.

The series features the likes of Beethoven, Mozart, and Vivaldi, along with contemporary composers such as Ludovico Einaudi, Ennio Morricone, and Hans Zimmer.

Currently, the one-of-a-kind experience is performing a slew of Halloween-themed concerts at the breathtaking Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours in Old Montreal.

The program for Halloween includes “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, “This Is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas composer Danny Elfman, “Hedwig’s Theme” from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by John Williams, “Stranger Things (Theme)” by SURVIVE, and much more.

Besides the Halloween series, other candlelit concerts take place at Église Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs, l’Église Saint-Jean-Baptiste, and l’Église Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs.

Non-Halloween series includes concerts covering Tchaikovsky, Johann Strauss, Bach, The Beatles, and more contemporary concerts include film and TV scores from Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings, Toy Story, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more.

When: October 23 and 28, November 5 and 6

Time: 7 and 9:15 pm

Where: Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours

Price: $40, available online