A look inside: $11.7M prestigious mansion in Westmount (PHOTOS)

Tyler Jadah
Tyler Jadah
|
May 4 2021, 1:22 pm
Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Located on one of the most prestigious streets on the island, a spectacular $11.75 million mansion is for sale in Westmount.

The mansion is recently and “exquisitely restored,” says the Sotheby’s listing, “and it is nothing short of breathtaking.”

The nine-bedroom home boasts a state-of-the-art modern gourmet kitchen, two patios, and a magnificent landscaped backyard and pool.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“From the elegant facade through the dramatic open concept cross-hall, into its many luxurious rooms, this home exudes the finest comfort and style in a strikingly beautiful setting,” says Sotheby’s.

The mansion has a standout staircase that leads to the spacious second floor, a newly renovated master suite, Jack & Jill bathrooms, a fully furnished basement complete with a gym, laundry room, ample storage space, and a five-car driveway that leads into the property’s two-car garage.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Tyler Jadah
