A look inside: $11.7M prestigious mansion in Westmount (PHOTOS)

Located on one of the most prestigious streets on the island, a spectacular $11.75 million mansion is for sale in Westmount.

The mansion is recently and “exquisitely restored,” says the Sotheby’s listing, “and it is nothing short of breathtaking.”

The nine-bedroom home boasts a state-of-the-art modern gourmet kitchen, two patios, and a magnificent landscaped backyard and pool.

“From the elegant facade through the dramatic open concept cross-hall, into its many luxurious rooms, this home exudes the finest comfort and style in a strikingly beautiful setting,” says Sotheby’s.

The mansion has a standout staircase that leads to the spacious second floor, a newly renovated master suite, Jack & Jill bathrooms, a fully furnished basement complete with a gym, laundry room, ample storage space, and a five-car driveway that leads into the property’s two-car garage.