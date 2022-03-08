You can soon fly from Montreal to Vancouver for under $60

Mayhaps a Vancouver trip is in the cards for 2022?

Our pals over at Flair Airlines have dropped prices to Vancouver from Montreal as part of the company’s 50% off base fare on a bunch of Canadian routes.

Prices are listed for one-way, per person, and include all taxes and fees.

Travel to several Canadian cities are available between March 14 and the fall of 2022. Be sure to browse other great deals right here using the promo code FLYAIR50

The only caveat is you better act fast as the deal expires on March 10 at 2 am ET.

Return flights from Vancouver to Montreal are currently going for just over $62 meaning you can visit the west coast for just over $120. Not a bad deal considering Google Flights currently prices roundtrip flights to YVR out of Montreal in the $400 to $530 range.

Here’s how to book Flair’s deal:

Visit Flair’s 50% base fare website Search from Montreal – YUL to Vancouver – YVR Toggle between various dates in the late summer and early fall of 2022

(We did October 31 to November 5) Confirm a date that works for you and book

Before you start packing your Canucks jersey, your flight deal should look like this:

Happy travels!