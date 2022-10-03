EventsConcertsFall Events

Montreal must-see: 5 events to check out at the Bell Centre this month

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Oct 3 2022, 4:12 pm
With the return of hockey season, Montreal’s Bell Centre is once again filling up with seas of red, white, and blue on a regular basis.

But, aside from our beloved Canadiens, this month also brings an influx of entertainment to our main arena. From sporting events to stand-up comedy shows to concerts, here are five of the most exciting events coming to the Bell Centre this October.

Gorillaz (October 8)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gorillaz (@gorillaz)

Currently on tour promoting their newest album The Now Now, Gorillaz will mix new songs with oldones  when they rock the Bell Centre on October 8.

Hits like “Feel Good Inc,” “Clint Eastwood,” and “DARE,” coupled with their massive projections of animated videos at live shows, have made them a very popular band since the turn of the century.

Time: Doors at 6:30 pm, show at 7:30 pm
Price: $58.50 – $122.75, available online

Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (October 12)

While there are plenty of Habs games to catch at the Bell Centre this fall, none will be more important than the home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The October 12 rivalry matchup, which also happens to be the first game of the regular season for both teams, is sure to be action-packed.

Time: Doors at 5:30 pm, game at 7 pm
Price: Starting at $139, available online

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics (October 14)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors)

Basketball fans in Montreal will soon be able to see some big league action in person without having to leave town.

This is the fifth time the Raptors will host a game in Montreal. The last time they played at the Bell Centre was in 2018 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Time: Doors at 6 pm, game at 7:30 pm
Price: Starting at $236, available online

Michael Bublé (October 18)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble)

Canada’s favourite crooner is back on tour, and he’s making a stop in Montreal.

While it’s likely that Bublé, who has sold over 75 million records worldwide, plays songs from the newly released studio album Higher, he’s sure to sing more than a few familiar hits in his first Quebec appearance since 2019.

Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm
Price: $53 to $239

Gad Elmaleh (October 30)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GAD (@gadelmaleh)

Fans of this French comic will be able to see him live on the big stage at the end of the month.

Based on his recent Instagram posts, Elmaleh seems to already have plenty of jokes about Quebecers in his repertoire, ready to fire.

Time: Doors at 5 pm, show at 6 pm
Tickets: Available online

