Canadiens GM called Nick Suzuki before making Laine trade

Before pulling the trigger on Monday’s blockbuster trade for Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes consulted team captain Nick Suzuki for a second opinion.

On Thursday, at a golf tournament benefiting the Asista Foundation in Île-Bizard, Suzuki shared some behind-the-scenes details about the deal that still has fans buzzing.

“Kent called me a couple of days before the trade to see my thoughts about it,” Suzuki revealed to reporters, as per TVA Sports. “I didn’t even know if it was going to go through at that point. But then the trade happened pretty fast after.”

Luckily for Hughes, the 25-year-old’s feedback on Laine was glowing. “I told him that I think [Laine] would be a great addition,” Suzuki said. “Another guy that can score, you know, plays a good game if he comes in with a really good attitude.”

Suzuki also mentioned that he had spoken with the Finnish sniper prior to the trade, noting that Laine, who entered the NHL/NHL Players’ Association Player Assistance Program in January, seemed excited and ready to contribute. “I really don’t see an issue at all that could really come up,” he added.

The acquisition of Laine, who has netted 50+ points on six different occasions with the Winnipeg Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets, seems to be raising expectations in the locker room as well. And despite finishing at the bottom of the NHL’s Atlantic Division, Suzuki is confident Montreal now has enough firepower to take a major step forward and eventually break through.

“I think we can beat anybody. I thought that last year, we competed against really good teams all the time,” he added. “We’re still a young group, but I think with the addition of [Laine] and [Kirby Dach] coming back up front, it makes our forward unit look pretty scary.”

While Jordan Harris, who was traded to Columbus along with a second-round draft pick in exchange for Laine, will be missed on the Canadiens’ blue line, it’s clear that Montreal’s players view the offensive dynamo’s arrival as a sign of postseason success on the horizon.

“Adding Patrik shows that management is ready to start winning. We’re ready to start winning, and obviously, the fans are too.”