Osheaga announces all three headliners for this summer's festival

Osheaga is set to celebrate its 15th anniversary this summer and it has announced which musical guests will be headlining each day of the three-day festival.

After a cancelled 2020 version and a smaller-scale event in 2021, Osheaga says it will return “stronger than ever” from July 29 to 31, 2022, at Île Sainte-Hélène.

This summer’s edition will be headlined by the Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky, and Dua Lipa.

Tickets for Montreal’s biggest music festival are available now and you might want to get on it… A$AP.

The full lineup consisting of all the bands for the three-day extravaganza will be announced closer to the event’s date.