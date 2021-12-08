Osheaga announces all three headliners for this summer's festival
Dec 8 2021, 3:37 pm
Osheaga is set to celebrate its 15th anniversary this summer and it has announced which musical guests will be headlining each day of the three-day festival.
After a cancelled 2020 version and a smaller-scale event in 2021, Osheaga says it will return “stronger than ever” from July 29 to 31, 2022, at Île Sainte-Hélène.
This summer’s edition will be headlined by the Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky, and Dua Lipa.
Tickets for Montreal’s biggest music festival are available now and you might want to get on it… A$AP.
The full lineup consisting of all the bands for the three-day extravaganza will be announced closer to the event’s date.
