In celebration of its 10-year anniversary, Bevo Bar + Pizzeria is putting the power of the pizzaiolo in the customers’ hands.

To commemorate every year it’s been open, the Old Port hotspot will be offering 10 new pizza creations for customers to try out and vote on over the next few months. According to the website, Bevo’s “unveiling will be done in three parts: four pizzas will be offered in June and July, three others in August and September and the last three in October and November.”

But only one will make its way to esteemed menu item status, joining fan-favourites by renowned executive chef Giovanni Vela such as the Parma in Bianco, Burrata e Truffa Nera, and Cotto e Bocconcini.

Participating in the contest is simple. Here’s all you need to do:

Taste the pizzas. Assign a score out of 10 to each pizza you have tasted. Leave a comment if you wish, as suggestions are always welcome.

Along with getting to chow down on some authentic wood oven goodness, there are also prizes to be won. Contest participants have the chance to go home with:

1 pizza oven for the home offered by Peroni

1 home cocktail set from Aperol

3 x $100 gift cards from BEVO

So, the next time you get a pizza craving, why not put that sophisticated palate to good use. Every vote counts.

Address: 410 R. Saint-Vincent

Hours: Monday – Friday, 4 pm – 11 pm; Saturday, 12 pm – 11:30 pm; Sunday, 12 pm – 11 pm