UrbanizedCurated

Edmonton has a nicer skyline than Montreal — according to Instagram

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Oct 19 2022, 7:23 pm
Edmonton has a nicer skyline than Montreal — according to Instagram
f11photo/Shutterstock

According to a new study by TonerGiant, Montreal has the fourth most photogenic skyline in Canada. The first place spot, unsurprisingly, went to Toronto, whose iconic view features the CN Tower among a sea of skyscrapers.

To determine a ranking TonerGiant analyzed skyline photos of Canadian cities posted by users on Instagram with the hashtag #skyline to find out which city received the most likes per photo on average. The analysis focused on Instagram accounts with a minimum of 150 followers.

Here’s how the top five tallied up.

skyline canada montreal toronto

TonerGiant

Edmonton unexpectedly finished in second place with an average of 67 likes per skyline shot, beating out its Albertan rival Calgary, which finished with the exact same score as Montreal.

In fifth place was Winnipeg with 47 points while Vancouver, whose skyline is nothing to disregard, did not manage to crack the top five.

Which Canadian city do you think has the best skyline? Tell us in the comments.

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Urbanized
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.