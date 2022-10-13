A Look Inside: Luxurious new Air Canada section at Bell Centre (PHOTOS)

On Tuesday, Air Canada and the Montreal Canadiens inaugurated the Air Canada Signature Club. The “ultra-premium” section at the Bell Centre includes a private lounge, gourmet food stations, and in-seat service.

According to a press release the Signature Club offers the most spacious seating in the arena for up to 212 select season ticket holders on any given game night.

The comfortable armchairs are paired with tables that allow fans to enjoy top-of-the-line refreshments while still being part of the game. The complimentary menu, which changes on a regular basis, was created by celebrated Montreal chef Jérôme Ferrer with wine selections by renowned Quebec sommelier Véronique Rivest, two of Air Canada’s culinary partners.

While the premium space has existed for two years now, the Canadiens and Air Canada have only recently collaborated. On Tuesday, Air Canada also announced a four-year extension to the airline’s long-standing sponsorship as the “Official Airline of the Montreal Canadiens.”

The Montreal Air Canada Signature Club’s design is inspired by the airline’s suites at Toronto Pearson and at Vancouver International Airport, featuring “maple panelling and contemporary furniture.”

For more information about Air Canada Signature Club, you can fill out this form on the Canadiens’ website.