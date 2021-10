Pretty fly: The Offspring are coming to Montreal with Simple Plan

The Offspring, probably best known for the hit track Pretty Fly (for a white guy) are coming to Montreal, but they’re not alone as they’re bringing Simple Plan along for the ride.

The two pop-punk bands who were huge in the 90s and 2000s, are embarking on a massive Canadian tour, and will hit the Bell Centre on February 2, 2022, a day after rocking out Centre Videotron in Quebec City.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, November 5 through Live Nation.

The Offspring will be performing songs from their most recent album, Let The Bad Times Roll, which was released last year.

🇨🇦 O CANADA 🇨🇦 It’s been a few years since we’ve been to the Great White North, so we’re taking our LET THE BAD TIMES ROLL TOUR to 21 cities coast to coast next year. Oh yeah, we’re bringing your boys @simpleplan with us! On sale Friday, November 5 at 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/8nIgQZ9T7r — The Offspring (@offspring) October 29, 2021

The Offspring and Simple Plan will be playing a variety of shows across the country before capping off the tour in Vancouver in March.

Formed around 1984, The Offspring didn’t rise to mainstream success until the 90s, with the release of the 1994 hit album Smash. In 1998, they released Americana, which was their most commercially successful outing to date.

Simple Plan, a punk band from Montreal, rose to prominence in the early 2000s, and released their first studio album in 2002. They’ve also won two Juno Awards.

For many fans, the upcoming show will likely be a nostalgic blast from the past.

More info on the show is available through Live Nation.