What fall?: Montreal weather expected to be dazzling for a week straight

You’ll probably want to keep your scarves and turtlenecks in the closet for a little longer. Things are about to heat up in Montreal.

While it is officially autumn, the first week of October is expected to be a warm one, hitting highs of 17°C and nighttime lows of 5°C. And, according to The Weather Network’s forecast, this warm period will last from Friday, September 30 until (at least) October 6.

Here’s what locals can expect from what may be the last warm week of 2022.

Aside from some light rain next Thursday, the forecast is showing mainly clear and sunny days. According to weatherspark.com the average temperature for October 1 is 9°C, making this weekend’s month transition forecast a whole 8° warmer than expected.

So, if you still haven’t put away your patio furniture or are just looking for an excuse to get outside, this is it.

For weather updates and an accurate Montreal forecast, you can visit The Weather Network’s website.