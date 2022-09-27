What's open and closed in Montreal on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

This year is the second time Canada is observing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30.

Converting the day formerly known as Orange Shirt Day to become a holiday was one of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s recommendations in 2015. Its goal is to make the day one of reflection on the atrocities committed by Canada against Indigenous Peoples.

The federal government designated it a holiday in 2021 to fulfil one of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action from 2015.

Though officially announced as a federal statutory holiday, the day has not been recognized as a provincial statutory holiday. Here in Quebec, the holiday will only apply to federal employees and Quebec banks.

Last summer, Premier François Legault said Quebec has enough statutory holidays and said he is “not in favour” of adding more, regardless of how worthy the cause is.

Here’s a guide to what will be open and closed in Montreal on September 30:

What’s open:

Grocery stores will be open

Pharmacies will be open

Restaurants will be open

Museums will be open

SAQs will be open and function on regular hours

The SAAQ will remain open and operate under regular hours

Public transit (along with the STM) will function on regular hours

Libraries will be open

Retail stores will be open

Community centres are open

Sports arenas, fields, and stadiums will be open

Waste and recycling management will operate on regular schedules

Schools, CEGEPs, and universities will remain open

Provincially regulated government buildings and services will be open

What’s closed:

Federal government services (Service Canada and the Canada Post) will be closed

All banks will be closed

Note that private companies that are not federally regulated can decide to stay open or not. We’d recommend calling beforehand to make sure.