What's open and closed in Montreal on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
This year is the second time Canada is observing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30.
Converting the day formerly known as Orange Shirt Day to become a holiday was one of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s recommendations in 2015. Its goal is to make the day one of reflection on the atrocities committed by Canada against Indigenous Peoples.
The federal government designated it a holiday in 2021 to fulfil one of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action from 2015.
- You might also like:
- MontréFALL: 23 incredible things to do in Montreal this October
- Unrest in Iran: Why Iranian women are burning headscarves and cutting their hair off
- One Day's Pay lets Canadians take real action on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Though officially announced as a federal statutory holiday, the day has not been recognized as a provincial statutory holiday. Here in Quebec, the holiday will only apply to federal employees and Quebec banks.
Last summer, Premier François Legault said Quebec has enough statutory holidays and said he is “not in favour” of adding more, regardless of how worthy the cause is.
Here’s a guide to what will be open and closed in Montreal on September 30:
What’s open:
- Grocery stores will be open
- Pharmacies will be open
- Restaurants will be open
- Museums will be open
- SAQs will be open and function on regular hours
- The SAAQ will remain open and operate under regular hours
- Public transit (along with the STM) will function on regular hours
- Libraries will be open
- Retail stores will be open
- Community centres are open
- Sports arenas, fields, and stadiums will be open
- Waste and recycling management will operate on regular schedules
- Schools, CEGEPs, and universities will remain open
- Provincially regulated government buildings and services will be open
What’s closed:
- Federal government services (Service Canada and the Canada Post) will be closed
- All banks will be closed
Note that private companies that are not federally regulated can decide to stay open or not. We’d recommend calling beforehand to make sure.
If you are Indigenous and need support:
National Indian Residential School Crisis: 1-866-925-4419
Native Youth Crisis Line: 1-877-209-1266