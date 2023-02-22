Nuit Blanche: Where to party all night long in Montreal this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

If you plan on drinking until last call this Saturday, you better pace yourself, because it’s going to be a long night.

MTL 24/24 and the Société de développement du (SDBSL) will be hosting 𝗟𝗔 𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗡 𝗡𝗢𝗡-𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗣 this Saturday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Nuit Blanche. As part of the weekend festivities, a number of bars and eateries along St. Laurent Blvd. are permitted to stay open late and serve alcohol past 3 am.

With the metro running non-stop and activities set up around the island, there are sure to be plenty of people filling the streets.

The following spots on Montreal’s nightlife artery will allow you to hit the dance floor into the wee hours:

Apt. 200

Bar Rouge

Bar Bifteck

Bar Blue Dog

Bar Champs

Bar St Laurent Frappe

Casa Del Popolo

Don B Club

Club École Privée

La Casona

La Sala Rossa

Le Bayou Bar

Le Belmont

Le Salon Daomé

Peopl

Suwu

Urbanista Lounge Bar

For more information on Nuit Blanche events and cultural activities, you can visit the all-night party’s official website.