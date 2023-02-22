Nuit Blanche: Where to party all night long in Montreal this weekend

If you plan on drinking until last call this Saturday, you better pace yourself, because it’s going to be a long night.
MTL 24/24 and the Société de développement du (SDBSL) will be hosting 𝗟𝗔 𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗡 𝗡𝗢𝗡-𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗣 this Saturday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Nuit Blanche. As part of the weekend festivities, a number of bars and eateries along St. Laurent Blvd. are permitted to stay open late and serve alcohol past 3 am.
With the metro running non-stop and activities set up around the island, there are sure to be plenty of people filling the streets.
The following spots on Montreal’s nightlife artery will allow you to hit the dance floor into the wee hours:
- Apt. 200
- Bar Rouge
- Bar Bifteck
- Bar Blue Dog
- Bar Champs
- Bar St Laurent Frappe
- Casa Del Popolo
- Don B Club
- Club École Privée
- La Casona
- La Sala Rossa
- Le Bayou Bar
- Le Belmont
- Le Salon Daomé
- Peopl
- Suwu
- Urbanista Lounge Bar
For more information on Nuit Blanche events and cultural activities, you can visit the all-night party’s official website.