Patrik Laine spotted on crutches at Canadiens practice

Montreal Canadiens fans are patiently awaiting an update on the condition of Patrik Laine, but a recent sighting is giving some reason to believe that bad news is on the horizon.

Laine was playing in just his second preseason game as a member of the Canadiens on Saturday before suffering a knee injury on a dangerous play from Toronto Maple Leafs forward Cedric Pare.

The 26-year-old high-octane Finn went down in a heap after the play and had to be helped off the ice. There was no penalty on the play and Habs defenceman Arber Xhekaj later took matters into his own hands, to which the NHL fined him.

Anxiety around Laine’s status has been high in Montreal ever since, and a recent sighting isn’t helping to quell those nerves. Laine was spotted watching the Canadiens practice this morning on crutches, indicating that he may be having trouble walking without assistance.

Laine's in the building, obviously on crutches 😔

An official update on Laine’s condition has not yet been revealed and isn’t expected to come this morning. According to TSN’s Kenzie Lalonde, the earliest fans can expect something is later today or tomorrow morning after the team skates.

Unlikely we get an update this morning regarding Laine or Reinbacher. Possibly later today or tomorrow morning at the skate. #Habs

On the latest edition of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman mentioned that as of Sunday the Canadiens were not sure of the severity of the injury.

“I think the best way to put it is that they are hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst,” Friedman said on the podcast.

If this winds up being a long-term injury for Laine, it will be a devastating blow for a Canadiens team hoping to take that next step in their development. He was their premier offseason acquisition this summer and the hope was that a change of scenery would help return him to his 40-goal capability.

Unfortunately, injury trouble is no stranger to Laine as he missed most of last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets with a broken clavicle. To add insult to injury, the team is also awaiting the prognosis on top prospect David Reinbacher, who also left Saturday’s game after taking a hit early in the game.

Preseason hockey always comes with a little risk, but as we creep into October the Habs are nearing the worst-case scenario with these injuries.

It won’t be long until we know the severity of those unfortunate plays.