Xhekaj makes Canadiens fan's day with rock, paper, scissors game

Before the puck dropped in last night’s preseason clash between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, Habs defenceman Arber Xhekaj found himself in a different kind of faceoff.

During the Canadiens’ pre-game warmup, the 23-year-old blueliner skated past a fan named Paige Newby — known on social media as @72XHEKAJ — who was holding a sign that requested a game of rock, paper, scissors in exchange for a puck or selfie.

Xhekaj didn’t need much convincing and played along, ultimately losing the game to the fan wearing a jersey bearing his number. True to his word, the player nicknamed “The Sheriff” obliged with his end of the bargain and tossed a puck over the boards for Newby to catch.

The Xhekaj superfan, who was audibly ecstatic during the encounter, also managed to get a fist bump from her favourite player before he returned to warming up.

Newby was still buzzing from the encounter the following morning.

“I honestly just blanked out. I had no idea that this was happening. He saw the sign from the beginning of warmups and my best friend was so sure he was going to come over,” she told Daily Hive on Friday.

“Thankfully for her, she was able to record it. I was genuinely shocked at what was happening.”

This wasn’t the first time she tried to organize a friendly game with the Hamilton native, though.

Newby attended a Habs game earlier this year and tried her luck with a similar sign, which ultimately went unseen.

She showed it off in a recent X post, urging fans wanting to meet players to keep trying.

from january 2024 to september 2024 make that sign trust me 🥹 pic.twitter.com/4aYZZynFBG — paige ౨ৎ (@72XHEKAJ) September 27, 2024

Newby also pointed to Xhekaj’s unlikely journey from undrafted prospect to full-time NHL player as what makes him her favourite Habs player.

“I just love his story about making it to the NHL. He’s really inspiring when it comes to not giving up on your dreams. If you can dream it, you can do it,” she said.

With three preseason games still left on the calendar, the Canadiens will officially kick off their 2024-25 campaign on October 9 with a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.