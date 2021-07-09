Gang, we made it to another weekend, and Netflix Canada has released an impressive slate of new movies, shows, and documentaries to check out over the next few days.

Netflix has released the new season of the acclaimed series Atypical, a film about 1700s Madrid, there are also hackers, superheroes, horror, and much more.

Throw on some sweats, grab a bowl full of sweets and check out what’s going on Netflix Canada this weekend — literally.

With Casey and Sam both on the cusp of leaving the nest, each member of the Gardner family faces big decisions about where life will go next.

Missing time and disturbing visions haunt Mia as she races to piece together the sudden changes in her life — and why she can’t remember any of them.

In 1720 Madrid, a talented cook catches the eye of a widowed duke just as he returns to aristocratic society. Based on the novel by Fernando J. Múñez.

In the cursed town of Shadyside, a killer’s murder spree terrorizes Camp Nightwing and turns a summer of fun into a gruesome fight for survival.

In a world where humans and superheroes coexist, a lone wolf cop teams up with a bright detective to dismantle a dark plot to extract superpowers.

Mel and her loved ones in Virgin River support each other while facing all sorts of troubles: death, a fire, custody arguments, breakups and more.

Years after the horrors of Raccoon City, Leon and Claire find themselves consumed by a dark conspiracy when a viral attack ravages the White House.

In case you missed it, here are some Netflix shows and movies that were released earlier this month:

With prayer beads in one hand and an axe in the other, a monk hunts down a millennia-old spirit that’s possessing humans and unleashing hell on Earth.

After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that’s plagued their notorious town for centuries. Welcome to Shadyside.

Under investigation as a suspect in her husband’s murder, a wife reveals details of their thorny marriage that seem to only further blur the truth.

When Obé returns — in a startling new form — and begins to raise an army of followers at the school, Sofiane, Victor and Luisa race to stop a disaster.

Amaree Mckenstry-Hall and his teammates at Maryland School for the Deaf pursue success in football while coping with personal struggles and tragedy.

A group of teens find their friendship and courage tested on a mysterious island where the dead never die.

Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire.