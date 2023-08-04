5 new restaurants in Montreal you need to check out in August

August in Montreal doesn’t mean the end of summer… it means the restaurant scene is just heating up!

From cafés to wine bars to cuisines from around the world, here are all of the new Montreal restaurants to check out in August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHNOOPI (@shnoopimtl)



Old Montreal’s got a new spot to check out: Shnoopi.

The family-run spot is inspired by their upbringing in Egypt and other places they lived growing up, like Greece, Italy, and France. Taking the love of being together in each of these cultures and in their own home, Shnoopi is the product of family recipes and a family love of cooking.

Address: 288 rue Notre Dame O.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ăn Chơi Plaza (@anchoiplaza)



Located in Rosemont, Ăn Chơi Plaza is a new fusion concept that blends a Vietnamese restaurant and a wine bar in a space that’s exotically cozy and familiar. The menu features Vietnamese classics like bò tái chanh and chả cá Lã Vọng, along with an impressive wine list that perfectly pairs with each of the dishes.

Address: 6553 rue Saint Hubert

Phone Number: (514) 271-0400

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cosé (@cafecose.mtl)



Can you ever have too many cafés? No way, Cosé!

Officially opened on July 29, Café Cosé is a brand new café and buvette that makes for the perfect spot to stop and recharge and re-caffeinate or to grab a glass of wine with friends at the end of the day.

Address: 1883 rue Centre

Phone Number: (438) 380-7512

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE MOST TRUSTED (@themosttrusted)



As with all Italian restaurants in Montreal, Tiamo serves beautifully presented dishes made with simple, but high-quality ingredients to serve modern twists on one of the city’s favourite cuisines. The team is dedicated to creating an intimate, sophisticated ambiance for a dining experience like no other thanks to its Mediterranean, bohemian vibes.

Address: 3412 ave. du Parc

Phone Number: (514) 903-6939

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia MTL Foodie (@julia_tastes)



You know those cool summer vibes that you never want to end?

Right by Guy-Concordia you’ll find Côte Café, a new café that embodies the vibrancy and social nature of summer in the city, especially thanks to the California-inspired mural on the side of the building. It’s next to some of the city’s best spots, like the Golden Square Mile, downtown, and the mountain making it the ideal spot to grab a coffee on the go.

Address: 3467 chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges