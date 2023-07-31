I have a theory: you know when you’re super hungry but you don’t know what you’re in the mood for? There’s nothing better than a big, beautiful sandwich to fill your stomach and your soul with happiness.

Montreal is filled with amazing sandwich shops, including Pointe-Saint-Charles’ Clarke Café, which serves up some of the best in the city.

They just so happen to be super affordable, too.

Clarke Café’s story started in 1980, in the Mile End. It was named after the street on which it called home (back then, it was called Boulangerie Clarke). Today, Clarke is owned by Frank Servedio, who is continuing his grandparents’ legacy.

Firmly planted in le Sud-Ouest, he’s maintaining the same family-run service that Montrealers have come to know and love for the last 40 years.

After hearing so many people talk about Clarke, I decided to check it out for myself. At first glance, you could tell that it is one of those timeless places where you could step into 40 years ago or 40 years from now, and it would still evoke the same feeling of home.

While there wasn’t anything too flashy, it’s the low-key, laid-back vibe that shines from a mile away.

I got the grilled chicken sandwich. All orders come with lettuce, tomato and cheese, and I got to choose two extra toppings from a list of seven, eggplant and pickles (other options available are hot peppers, roasted red peppers, sundried tomatoes, and black olives).

Mine was $12.50 ($14.38 after tax). My partner ordered a turkey sandwich, and he topped it with hot peppers and eggplant, which was $11.50 ($13.23).

Other options include salami Genoa, Italian sausage, calabrese, tuna, and grilled vegetables. All sandwiches are priced from $10.50 to $12.50 ($12.08 to $14.38 after tax). On the side, you can pair it with an arancini, a deep-fried rice ball that’s a staple in Italian cuisine.

For dessert, enjoy a cannoli, Nutella horn, tiramisu, zeppoli, chocolatine, cornetto, or danoise, all of which pair perfectly with the Italian brewed coffee. They even have natas, the famous Portuguese dessert.

It’s no surprise people from all over the island make their way to Centre Street to sink their teeth into these sandwiches.

So whether you plan to be in Pointe-Saint-Charles soon or know you’ll get a craving for a good sandwich, Clarke Café is always worth a visit.

Address: 2483 Rue Centre

Phone Number: (514) 938-5554