Cheap Eats: Savoury pies from Australia and New Zealand in The Plateau

One of the best parts about living in a multicultural city like Montreal is having access to cuisines from all over the world… even the literal other side of the globe.

Ta Pies in The Plateau serves up traditional sweet and savoury pies from New Zealand and Australia that are not only tasty eats, but cheap eats, too.

Opened in 2010, “Ta” is a slang term that means “thanks a lot.” Small and unassuming, the restaurant is tiny, but packed with big flavours, as is evident from the stunning showcases of pies as you walk in the door.

Flavours include classic renditions, like minced meat, chicken, and steak, plus new takes, like butter chicken and curried sweet potato. Pies are available in small, individual sizes or larger pies to share.

My partner and I each got a different flavour to get a taste of the different options.

I tried the steak and cheese, which the staff told me is a very traditional combination in New Zealand. It was the perfect blend of each and the red wine flavouring seeping through the flaky crust was simply exceptional.

He got the Ned Kelly, named after an Australian outlaw from the 1800s, with beef, egg, bacon, BBQ sauce, and cheese. It was as dangerous and cheeky as Ned himself. Each pie was $8.95 ($10.29 with tax).

And if these photos don’t convince you, Australian actor Hugh Jackman has even stopped by and said they are “some of the best meat pies IN THE WORLD!”

Other items on the menu are sides, like roasted veggies and coleslaw, and a collection of drinks, like coffee and hot drinks (Australians take their coffee very seriously!) and cold drinks like milkshakes.

If you’re looking to end the meal with a little something sweet, enjoy one of the dessert options, like caramel squares, rocky road squares and, Aussie and Kiwi snacks, including licorice, chocolates and, everyone’s favourite, TimTams.

For those who just can’t get enough, frozen pies are available so you can bring the creations home. Specialty items are also available from Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa, including the iconic vegemite spread.

Enjoy your pies at the high tops by the window, on the terrace, or take them to go to the mountain just a few blocks away. Bon appetit, mate!

Address: 4520 ave. du Parc

Phone Number: (514) 277-7437