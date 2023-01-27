FoodRestaurants & Bars

Over a dozen Montreal spots among Yelp's top 100 restaurants in Canada

Jan 27 2023, 4:00 pm
leclubchasseetpeche / Instagram | sushimomomtl / Instagram

It’s been proven that a good Yelp review goes a long way, especially for restaurants.

The user review platform recently revealed its list of Canada’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023, and over a dozen of Montreal’s gastronomic staples are on the list.

The eighth annual list was determined through a multi-process methodology which first had the website reach out to its user community, requesting them to nominate restaurants across the country that they can’t wait to return to this year.

Then, those restaurant submissions were ranked according to ratings, the number of reviews, and the volume of nomination submissions it received. Yelp’s appointed community managers then helped curate and refine those lists, which covered geographical areas across the country, resulting in the final ranking for the year.

Without further ado, here are the 17 Montreal eateries that made the cut.

Damas

 



 

A post shared by Damas (@damasrestaurant)

Yelp ranking: 7
Address: 1201 Ave Van Horne

Bouillon Bilk

 



 

A post shared by Bouillon Bilk (@bouillon_bilk_)

Yelp ranking: 13
Address: 1595 St. Laurent Boulevard

Île Flottante

Yelp ranking: 23
Address: 176 Saint Viateur West Street

Le Club Chasse et Pêche

Yelp ranking: 36
Address: 176 Saint Viateur West Street

La Finca

Yelp ranking: 50
Address: 1067 Rue de Bleury

Saint Sushi Plateau

Yelp ranking: 62
Address: 424 Duluth Avenue E

Sushi Momo Végétalien

 



 

A post shared by Momo (@sushimomomtl)

Yelp ranking: 71
Address: 3609 Saint Denis

Ma Poule Mouillée

Yelp ranking: 73
Address: 969 Rachel Street E

L’Avenue

 



 

A post shared by Restaurant l’Avenue (@lavenueresto)

Yelp ranking: 78
Address: 3612 Notre-Dame Street W

Le Pick-Up

Yelp ranking: 81
Address: 3739 rue Ontario Est

Janine

 



 

A post shared by Janine Café (@janinecafebrunch)

Yelp ranking: 83
Address: 3900 Rue Wellington

O’Thym

Yelp ranking: 84
Address: 1112 Boul. de Maisonneuve E

Le Marquis

Yelp ranking: 86
Address: 367 De Castelnau E

Oui Mais Non

 



 

A post shared by OUI MAIS NON (@cafeouimaisnon)

Yelp ranking: 88
Address: 72 Rue Jarry E

Bocata

 



 

A post shared by Super Loco (@bocataoldmontreal)

Yelp ranking: 91
Address: 310 Saint-Paul Street W

Restaurant Bonaparte

 



 

A post shared by Restaurant Bonaparte (@bonapartemtl)

Yelp ranking: 92
Address: 447 Saint Francois Xavier Street

Café Lulu

 



 

A post shared by Café LuLu (@cafelulumontreal)

Yelp ranking: 95
Address: 852 Sainte-Catherine E

You can view the entire list of Yelp’s Canada’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023 right here.

