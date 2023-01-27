Over a dozen Montreal spots among Yelp's top 100 restaurants in Canada

It’s been proven that a good Yelp review goes a long way, especially for restaurants.

The user review platform recently revealed its list of Canada’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023, and over a dozen of Montreal’s gastronomic staples are on the list.

The eighth annual list was determined through a multi-process methodology which first had the website reach out to its user community, requesting them to nominate restaurants across the country that they can’t wait to return to this year.

Then, those restaurant submissions were ranked according to ratings, the number of reviews, and the volume of nomination submissions it received. Yelp’s appointed community managers then helped curate and refine those lists, which covered geographical areas across the country, resulting in the final ranking for the year.

Without further ado, here are the 17 Montreal eateries that made the cut.

Damas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damas (@damasrestaurant)

Yelp ranking: 7

Address: 1201 Ave Van Horne

Bouillon Bilk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bouillon Bilk (@bouillon_bilk_)

Yelp ranking: 13

Address: 1595 St. Laurent Boulevard

Île Flottante

You can view the entire list of Yelp’s Canada’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023 right here.