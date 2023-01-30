Here are all the restaurants taking part in Montreal's city-wide poutine festival
Hopefully, that 2023 diet is working out because the world’s largest poutine festival is about to kick off, and you might want to find the stretchiest pants you have.
The 11th edition of La Poutine Week returns to Montreal for two weeks (February 1 to 14) as a variety of local restaurants will create their signature poutine dish, vying to become the city-wide champion, voted by restaurant patrons.
Some spots stick to the classic trifecta, and others veer off the traditional poutine path.
“La Poutine Week is an interactive food festival where restaurants across the world are carefully selected to create a unique poutine for the event,” reads the event’s website. “Participants engage with the festival by eating original poutines, sharing their experiences on social media, and voting using the La Poutine Week website.”
La Poutine Week is held across Canada — but it’s no secret that Montreal’s poutine comes out on top, just like those cheese curds.
This year, La Poutine Week has 89 participating restaurants across Montreal (with over 420 across Quebec).
Here are all the spots across the island that will be dishing out some seriously unique poutines:
- Benny&Co. (Ville-Marie)
- Benny&Co. (Rosemont)
- Benny&Co. (Vieux Montréal)
- 3 Brasseurs – Montreal (Crescent)
- 3 Brasseurs – Montreal (McGill)
- 3 Brasseurs – Montreal (Sainte-Denis)
- 3 Brasseurs – Montreal (Sainte-Paul)
- Americas BBQ (Time Out Market)
- Paul Tousaint (Time Out Market)
- Burger T! (Time Out Market)
- Chanthy Yen (Time Out Market)
- Campo
- L’Oeufrier
- Le Petit Sao
- Rôtisserie St-Hubert
- Burger Bar Crescent
- Poutineville Bishop
- Le Gras Dur
- Gaspesie Bistro Gourmand
- Ho Lee Chix
- Notre-Boeuf-de-Grâce
- Frites Alors!
- Maison St. Paul
- Dirty Dogs
- Tutti Frutti
- Resto du Village MTL
- Le passé composé
- Sunny’s Dinette
- Cantine Emilia
- Twisted Burger
- La Banquise
- Sumac
- Clébard
- Poutineville Beaubien
- Lafleur
- Piklìz Comptoir Caribéen
- Madame Bolduc
- La Bêtise Verdun
- La Bêtise Rosemont
- B Burger
- Monteiro Grillades Portugaises
- Roch Le Coq
- Pub McCarold
- LABARAKE
- La Brasserie
- Trefle Verdun
- Trefle Hochelaga
- Boucherie la petite-patrie
- La Belle Tonki
- La Cale
- Komma Rosta
- Double Pizza
- Poutine Centrale
- Poutine Boss
- L’Oeuf Cochon
- Scores
- Le White Rabbit
- Poulet Frit Montreal
- Toujours Mikes
- Sacre Fut
- Chez Simon Cantine Urbaine
- La Hacienda
- Jack Saloon Dix30
- Restaurant Paulo et Suzanne
- Thaïzone
- La Bêtise St-Bruno
- Edward Smoked Meat
- Baton Rouge
- Bijou Resto Bar
- New York Fries
- Origine Brass
- Rotisserie La Fiamma
- Pizza Salvatore
- Veganarie
- Casa Santos
- BLVD Bar
- Fromagerie Victoria
- Les fraîches
- Poulet Rouge
- Cantine de tit beloeil
- Juste des Poutines
- Casa Grecque
- RESTO BELGO
- Archibald Micro Resto
- Topla!
- Cidrerie Lacroix
- Restaurant Chez Henri
- BLT BBQ
- Microbrasserie Locomotiv co
- Habaneros Grill Mexicain
- OMG Resto
- Le Vintage 5080 Inc.
- O Chevreuil Taverne Américaine
- La Cantine
La Poutine Week Montreal
When: February 1-14
Time: Varying hours per location
Where: Various locations around Montreal