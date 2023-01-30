Hopefully, that 2023 diet is working out because the world’s largest poutine festival is about to kick off, and you might want to find the stretchiest pants you have.

The 11th edition of La Poutine Week returns to Montreal for two weeks (February 1 to 14) as a variety of local restaurants will create their signature poutine dish, vying to become the city-wide champion, voted by restaurant patrons.

Some spots stick to the classic trifecta, and others veer off the traditional poutine path.

“La Poutine Week is an interactive food festival where restaurants across the world are carefully selected to create a unique poutine for the event,” reads the event’s website. “Participants engage with the festival by eating original poutines, sharing their experiences on social media, and voting using the La Poutine Week website.”

La Poutine Week is held across Canada — but it’s no secret that Montreal’s poutine comes out on top, just like those cheese curds.

This year, La Poutine Week has 89 participating restaurants across Montreal (with over 420 across Quebec).

Here are all the spots across the island that will be dishing out some seriously unique poutines:

Benny&Co. (Ville-Marie)

Benny&Co. (Rosemont)

Benny&Co. (Vieux Montréal)

3 Brasseurs – Montreal (Crescent)

3 Brasseurs – Montreal (McGill)

3 Brasseurs – Montreal (Sainte-Denis)

3 Brasseurs – Montreal (Sainte-Paul)

Americas BBQ (Time Out Market)

Paul Tousaint (Time Out Market)

Burger T! (Time Out Market)

Chanthy Yen (Time Out Market)

Campo

L’Oeufrier

Le Petit Sao

Rôtisserie St-Hubert

Burger Bar Crescent

Poutineville Bishop

Le Gras Dur

Gaspesie Bistro Gourmand

Ho Lee Chix

Notre-Boeuf-de-Grâce

Frites Alors!

Maison St. Paul

Dirty Dogs

Tutti Frutti

Resto du Village MTL

Le passé composé

Sunny’s Dinette

Cantine Emilia

Twisted Burger

La Banquise

Sumac

Clébard

Poutineville Beaubien

Lafleur

Piklìz Comptoir Caribéen

Madame Bolduc

La Bêtise Verdun

La Bêtise Rosemont

B Burger

Monteiro Grillades Portugaises

Roch Le Coq

Pub McCarold

LABARAKE

La Brasserie

Trefle Verdun

Trefle Hochelaga

Boucherie la petite-patrie

La Belle Tonki

La Cale

Komma Rosta

Double Pizza

Poutine Centrale

Poutine Boss

L’Oeuf Cochon

Scores

Le White Rabbit

Poulet Frit Montreal

Toujours Mikes

Sacre Fut

Chez Simon Cantine Urbaine

La Hacienda

Jack Saloon Dix30

Restaurant Paulo et Suzanne

Thaïzone

La Bêtise St-Bruno

Edward Smoked Meat

Baton Rouge

Bijou Resto Bar

New York Fries

Origine Brass

Rotisserie La Fiamma

Pizza Salvatore

Veganarie

Casa Santos

BLVD Bar

Fromagerie Victoria

Les fraîches

Poulet Rouge

Cantine de tit beloeil

Juste des Poutines

Casa Grecque

RESTO BELGO

Archibald Micro Resto

Topla!

Cidrerie Lacroix

Restaurant Chez Henri

BLT BBQ

Microbrasserie Locomotiv co

Habaneros Grill Mexicain

OMG Resto

Le Vintage 5080 Inc.

O Chevreuil Taverne Américaine

La Cantine

When: February 1-14

Time: Varying hours per location

Where: Various locations around Montreal