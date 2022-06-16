New global ranking lists McGill as Canada's best university

According to Quacquarelli Symonds, a UK company specializing in the analysis of higher education institutions, McGill is officially Canada’s top university.

The analysts recently released the 19th edition of the QS World University Rankings, which includes 1,418 institutions across 100 locations. This year, three separate Canadian institutions cracked the top 50.

The list’s results are based on the expert opinions of 151,000 academic faculty and 99,000 employers. For the 11th year in a row, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) remains in the top spot. University of Cambridge, Stanford University, University of Oxford, and Harvard University rounded out the top five respectively.

In the number 31 spot, the best-performing Canadian school on this year’s list was none other than Montreal’s McGill University, scoring an 81.9 out of 100 possible points.

With a score of 81.5, the University of Toronto was only a few spots behind at 34. Meanwhile, the third and final Canadian college in the top 50 was the University of British Columbia in 47th place with 77 points.

All three schools fell in the rankings compared to last year’s list where they finished 26th, 27th, and 46th respectively. While Canada had a total of 31 universities on the QS list, over a dozen schools within the country finished within the top 500 spots.

To view the complete QS report, click here.