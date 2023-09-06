5 new Montreal restaurants and food events to check out in September

Now that Labour Day is behind us, it’s time to start thinking about fall, which is just around the corner (although considering the weather the last few weeks, it’s safe to say it’s already here).

With cooler days in our near future, there’s no better time than now to think about the coolest part of Montreal — our incredible restaurants.

From ice cream shops and overseas eats to new projects from the city’s biggest names in the culinary scene as well as one of the most anticipated festivals of the year, here are all of the new restaurants and food events in Montreal to check out in September.

Everyone knows that Montreal does two things unlike anywhere else in the world: food and festivals.

So you can bet that when there’s a foodie festival, you better get in on the action. The annual Le Burger Week is back for its 12th year until September 14, and 26 restaurants around the city are bringing their A-game. Get ready to sink your teeth into these creative takes on the classic burger from your favourite spots and perhaps those you may not have tried to really get a taste of what this year has to offer.

Address: See the event’s website for locations around the city

From the team behind Shay comes Hayat, a brand-new restaurant right in the heart of Old Montreal.

Hayat means “life” in Arabic and the team aspires to breathe new life into the city’s most exciting neighbourhood with its mezze plates inspired by the mountains and the sea of Syria and Lebanon, developed by Chef Joseph Awad. And just like Shay, the mixology program is a true work of art, with expertly and exquisitely crafted cocktails making for the perfect pairing.

Hayat is slated to open in September and it cannot come fast enough.

Address: 131 rue de la Commune O.

The latest project from Patrice Demers and Marie-Josée Beaudoin, this new spot in Pointe-Saint-Charles offers an evening tasting menu of six courses curated by Chef Patrice, in addition to a tea time with three desserts and three Camellia Sinensis teas, and cooking classes. Reservations must be made in advance and (not surprisingly) book up quickly, so be sure to get your spot.

Address: 2194 rue Centre

Just because it’s September, it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy everyone’s favourite summer treat: ice cream.

Frenchy, the famed Algerian halal dessert and pastry shop, has finally made its way to Montreal and officially calls the Plateau home. Satisfy your sweet tooth with a decadent but not-too-sweet sundae, like the baklava or Nutella and M&Ms, or if you’re looking for something savoury, grab a sandwich or mini pizza.

Address: 3717 rue Saint Urbain

Phone Number: (514) 917-8987

Up in Villeray, Sae Low is a new café-buvette that opened in May from Chef Minh Phat Tu, whose name you may recognize from projects like Miu Miu and Anemone.

Maintaining the heart and soul of the space’s former restaurant, Cafecoquetel, Sae Low offers a small but exquisitely crafted and executed menu with Asian influences. Proving you don’t need anything fancy to be delicious, this spot is all about exceptional quality food and unbeatable quality experience.

Address: 426 rue Faillon E.

Phone Number: (514) 543-3542