Cheap Eats: Rosetti Boulangerie's fab Italian creations won't break the bank (PHOTOS)

Downtown Montreal can be fast-paced, hustling, bustling and… chaotic. So when you find a spot that offers just a few moments of reprieve with delicious food, you know you have to check it out.

Rosetti is an Italian bakery with four locations in the heart of the downtown core that reminds us all to slow down and enjoy the simple things in life.

As with all Italian cuisine, Rosetti’s creations are practically a work of art and are beautifully displayed to welcome you as you enter the light, airy space. The L-shaped counter modestly boasts its photo-worthy desserts, sandwiches and pizzas (the last of which is positioned to grab the eyes of those walking on the streets… which by the crowds inside, you can tell definitely works).

The entire menu is incredibly reasonable, with everything under $15 before tax. You could even grab a slice of pizza and sandwich, and try one of each without going over that $15 mark.

Drinks are also available, including hot and cold coffees, teas, and freshly squeezed orange juice.

We ordered the Caprese sandwich, which came with cheese, tomato and basil served on a croissant and put through the press. It was the perfect balance of decadent, yet light to give that satisfyingly rich flavour without going overboard. The perfect pick-me-up before an afternoon of shopping. The sandwich was $9.75, which worked out to $11.21.

While the restaurant was small and unassuming, we were pleasantly surprised to find a quiet upstairs dining area overlooking the streets below. It really did feel like we were worlds away despite being in the middle of all of the action.

Buon appetito!