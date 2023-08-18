5 new Montreal restaurants to check out before the end of August

New restaurants in Montreal are synonymous with summer.

So as August comes to a close, you’ll want to check out these new spots to keep you feeling like the season just started. After all, any Montrealer knows that the summer vibes don’t need to end just because August does.

From protein shakes to wontons to bars overlooking the city, here are all of the new Montreal restaurants you need to check out this month.

Living a healthy lifestyle in Montreal is easy thanks to the plethora of space for walking and countless workout classes, memberships, and wellness-focused counters like NutritionElle in Griffintown.

Offering high protein teas, coffees, and shakes, it’s the perfect spot to cool down after getting that heart rate up or simply a healthy way to beat the heat. And dog friends are welcome, too! Pups can also cool down with a treat by the water bowl.

Address: 1165 rue Ottawa

Even in the summer, it never hurts to get a little cozy. Bar Bello is one of Little Italy’s newest spots, offering cocktails, aperitifs and digestifs.

Specializing in classic cocktails like the Negroni, Bar Bello does these go-to drinks with the utmost perfection, plus creative additions… which is just what we expect from mixology master Kevin Demers, a name Montrealers may know from iconic spots like The Coldroom.

Address: 6740 boul. St Laurent

La Casina is located in the Mile End and is “the work of two Canadians and two Frenchmen who have been inspired by Italian cuisine,” as is written on its website.

The space is meant to make you feel vibrant and dynamic. Meanwhile, the menu offers classic cuisine with a little indulgence — right down to the cocktail list.

Address: 5314 ave. Parc

Phone Number: 514-272-2000

Panda Doré

Over in Chinatown, Panda Doré is a traditional Shanghai Panda restaurant serving bao, moon cakes, wontons and more.

Bringing the time-honoured recipes from the far east to Montreal’s eastern neighbourhood, Panda Doré is about as authentic as they come. The pandas on the wall are a fun touch and a nod to the bear’s significance to Chinese culture.

Address: 14 rue de la Gauchetière E.

Emmanuelle Lounge is the creation of Donald Lauture, a Montreal entrepreneur and DJ, and is a chic new spot that opened in Quartier des Spectacles that offers the most incredible views of downtown.

Blending Montreal’s buzzing excitement with its modest sophistication, Emmanuelle embodies everything that Montreal is about: enjoying quality time with friends over good food and good wine while taking time to stop and enjoy the beauty right before you.

Address: 2 rue Sainte-Catherine E, 5th floor

Phone Number: 514-500-8411