Cheap Eats Montreal: Arepera's delicious arepas (PHOTOS)

Not only is Montreal filled with spots for cheap eats, the city’s home to an array of cultures and cuisines from around the world. The Plateau’s Arepera is one such spot, serving up authentic Venezuelan plates that are just as tasty as they are affordable.

One of the most classic Venezuelan dishes is the arepa (pronounced ah-reh-pah), made with ground maize and cornmeal, and stuffed with any variety of fillings to make a sandwich. Think of it as a South American take on a pita, only fluffier with a slight crisp. Arepas are found throughout the northern part of the continent in Venezuela and Colombia, as well as in certain parts of Bolivia and Panama.

It’s no surprise that Arepera’s menu features an impressive list of arepas, which are its most popular item. The menu is broken down into beef, chicken, pork, fish, vegetarian and vegan options. They range from $8.50 to $13.50 before tax, which comes out to just over $15.50 on the high end.

I tried the Reina Pepiada ($12), which is shredded chicken and avocado sauce, and my partner got the Carne Meshada ($12.50), filled with stewed beef in a tomato sauce with beans, cheese and fried plantains. We were told that both are authentic flavours found in Venezuela and were absolutely delicious. They were comforting and satisfying without being overly heavy.

Other items on the menu include appetizers like empanadas, which come in beef, chicken or cheese. You can get a plate of three of one flavour or get a plate with one of all three. You can also get cassava sticks (cassava is a root vegetable similar to yuca) or fried plantains.

Entree plates are also available, which come with rice, black beans, feta cheese plantains and a protein of choice. These range from $18 to $19. And of course, you have to end the meal with dessert, which includes coconut flan, plantain cheesecake and chocolate cake.

The space itself is quite large and airy, yet incredibly homey. It’s bright and funky with cool art on the wall of iconic musicians, like The Beatles, Elvis and Jimi Hendrix.

Service is fast and friendly and it’s the perfect spot for a quick, cheap bite.

Address: 73 rue Prince-Arthur E.

Phone: 514-508-7267