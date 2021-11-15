'Tis the season: Montreal's Christmas-themed pop-up bar is now open

With Christmas quickly approaching many Montrealers are ready to fully embrace the holiday spirit. Lucky for them, the city’s Christmas-themed bar has officially opened its doors.

Miracle Montreal returned to the city as of November 15, bringing the holiday spirit to a local bar for the third consecutive year.

The month-long pop-up bar full of ho-ho-hos will be open to visitors from now until December 26, christening a local spot with ugly Christmas sweaters, gorgeous decorations, quirky parties, and, of course, seasonal cocktails and grub.

This year, Miracle Montreal has taken over Parliament in the Old Port, bringing a sleigh-full of festive feels to the stone-walled pub.

Christmas-themed cocktails include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, Jingle Balls Nog, Nice Shot, and Naughty Shot.

Since this is the spirit of giving, 50% of profits and 100% of door proceeds will be donated to SOS Violence Conjugale, a non-profit organization whose mission is to help ensure the safety of victims of intimate partner violence.

Miracle, the company behind the pop-up, appears in over 80 cities around the globe every holiday season.

Miracle Montreal was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years before, the company turned Old Montreal’s The Coldroom into Christmas-palooza.

Miracle Montreal is open every day from 2 pm to 2 am.

Across Canada, Miracle will pop up in Calgary, Red Deer, Toronto, and Whitehorse.

Address: 351 Place d’Youville

Hours: 2 pm – 2 am from November 15 – December 26