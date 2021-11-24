Joe Beef's executive chef has announced his departure

Gabriel Drapeau will be stepping down from his role as executive chef at Joe Beef after being appointed Head of Culinary Operations at WeCook.

WeCook, a Montreal-based company that provides ready-to-eat meals, announced in a press release today that “Drapeau’s mandate will be to support the brand’s national expansion starting with the opening of a production facility in Calgary.”

The 32-year-old joined Joe Beef back in 2013. Throughout the years, he also leant his talents to other Montreal restaurants like le Vin Papillon, McKiernan, and Liverpool House. The culinary heavyweight says he is “thrilled” to be an integral part of the company’s growth.

“I am beyond thrilled to join the WeCook family!” said Drapeau. “WeCook’s goal of revolutionizing healthy meal-prep at home is something that really speaks to me. After years of CrossFit, and coupled with my knowledge in nutrition, I understand the value and convenience that WeCook delivers. I am forever thankful for my years with the Joe Beef Group, but I wanted to take on a new professional challenge. I am eager to tackle ready-to-eat.”

The warm feelings are mutual, according to a statement provided by WeCook.

“As we expand our meal-prep services across Canada, Gabriel’s skills will be a tremendous asset to our organization,” says WeCook CEO & Co-Founder Etienne Plourde. “His impressive culinary talent, matched with our expertise in meal prep, will undoubtedly propel us from number 1 in Quebec and Ontario to number 1 in Canada!”

As of now, the company is on track to deliver over 4 million meals in Quebec and Ontario this year alone.