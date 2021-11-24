New American-style BBQ joint is opening at Time Out Montreal

Montreal’s Time Out Market is getting an all-new concession, and this one is sure to be finger-licking good.

It was announced today that Chef Paul Toussaint will be bringing his version of Pan-American barbecue to the food hall on December 2 in the form of a new concept called Americas BBQ.

“Barbecue has always been a huge passion of mine. When I set out to create Americas BBQ, I wanted to expand guests’ culinary horizons and perceptions of what they think true barbecue is. While we are mostly used to a North American style, I wanted to create a more multidimensional and diverse take on this vibrant and ever-changing cuisine,” said Toussaint in a press release.

The Haitian Chef’s new eatery will feature an array of barbecue dishes from all over the continent. Menu staples will include spit-roasted méchoui and classic Montréal smoked meat to represent regional cuisine. Toussaint will also feature his interpretation of southern style briskets and ribs, Mexican-style al pastor and barbacoa, Brazilian churrasco, and Argentinian grill asado.

Finally, dishes that represent the chef’s Haitian roots, like the grilled jerk fish and a seafood boil made of shrimp, crab, and crawfish, are sure to be hot sellers at the savoury new joint.

For more information on Americas BBQ and other Time Out restaurants, visit their website.

Address: 705 Saint-Catherine St W

Hours: Monday to Thursday, 11:30 am – 9 pm; Friday, 11:30 am – 10 pm, Saturday, 12 pm – 10 pm; Sunday, 12 pm – 6 pm