As we start to get cozy in the month of August, Netflix Canada is releasing some new movies and shows worth keeping on your streaming radar.

There’s a little bit of everything this weekend, ranging from an action/thriller, some animation, forgein films, biopics, and titles from earlier this summer.

Here’s what’s worth watching on Netflix all weekend as you fire up the microwave popcorn.

A man searching for the truth behind his wife’s death becomes caught up in a dangerous web of secrets and intrigue stretching from New York to Tel Aviv.

From amusement to awe, the nine human emotions of Indian aesthetic theory are explored in this anthology series.

A single mother breeds locusts as high-protein food, but has trouble getting them to reproduce — until she finds they have a taste for blood.

A music-loving kinkajou embarks on the journey of a lifetime to fulfill his destiny and deliver a love song for an old friend.

Twenty-five years after he made a deal with the French Secret Service to protect his son, an agent is forced out of hiding.

On a quest to reunite with her trusty rider, a fearless warhorse journeys through a whimsical world filled with magic, adventure and singing centaurs.

In this competition show, aspiring makeup artists navigate colourful challenges to win a career-making opportunity in the beauty industry.

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean

Combining exclusive access and interviews with never before seen footage shot by Oscar-winning director D.A Pennebaker (“Bob Dylan: Don’t Look Back”), this 3-part documentary series explores the rise and fall of automotive icon John Delorean, the poster boy of late ‘70s corporate greed. Epitomizing these hubristic times with his grandiose vision of the car of the future, the series will show how John DeLorean came to captivate the world.

Season 2 tests the crew like never before as the hit series returns for another round of summer adventures.

After finding a trove of love letters from the 1960s, a journalist sets out to solve the mystery of a secret affair. Based on the novel by Jojo Moyes.

A Second Chance: Rivals!

In this sequel, after a grown-up Maddy gets injured and can’t qualify for the Olympics, she starts coaching a team of elite junior gymnasts as they go up against rival teams.

Bankrolled

Two directionless millennial bros get high and pitch a bold new social justice app that raises millions. Then they have to come up with the app.

Flying with her young son, a mysteriously ill woman is forced to unleash a dark secret when terrorists attempt to hijack their transatlantic flight.

Tragedy, betrayal and a mysterious discovery fuel a woman’s vengeance for the loss of her tribe and family in this special episode of Kingdom.

The war for Eternia begins again in what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor. A new animated series from writer-director Kevin Smith.

Adrenaline and action are back in the driver’s seat in the second season of Sky Rojo, from the creators of Money Heist.

Four insomniac med school students are lured into a neuroscience experiment that spirals out of control – and must find a way out before it’s too late.

From monarchies to apologies, pooches to plastic surgery, this docuseries explores a wide range of fascinating topics to illuminate your world.

Dark secrets. Unspeakable evil. The merciless world of 1666 holds the truth behind a powerful curse – and the key to one town’s future.

Two unusually close friends share every aspect of their lives together, but their bond remains the only constant as their own worlds change and evolve.

A new love life, a new classmate, and new reasons to bicker with her mom give Devi plenty more ways to make courageous moves… and questionable decisions.

With Casey and Sam both on the cusp of leaving the nest, each member of the Gardner family faces big decisions about where life will go next.