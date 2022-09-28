Events

How Montreal will be observing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

DH Montreal Staff
Sep 28 2022, 8:36 pm
Government of Canada
Canada’s National Day of Truth and Reconciliation is set to take place on Friday, September 30, coinciding with Orange Shirt Day.

While Quebec is not recognizing the day as a statutory holiday, there are still events throughout the day in Montreal to honour and support First Nations, Metis, and Inuit.

Here are some of the ways you can observe the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation in Montreal.

Every Child Matters March

On September 30th, The Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal will be holding its 2nd annual march to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

“In honour of the children discovered in mass graves, residential school survivors, and their families we invite all community members, organizations, and students to join us and learn from our powerful speakers,” says the event listing. “We will also hold a moment of silence in honour of those who recently passed away at James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan.”

People are encouraged to wear an orange shirt and bring a set of drums.

More information can be found right here.

When: Friday, September 30
Time: 1 pm (suggested arrival starting at 12:30 pm)
Where: Mont-Royal Park

We Will Walk Together/Skàtne Entewathahìta

Kairos blanket

The 4th annual “We Will Walk Together/Skàtne Entewathahìta” event will involve an outdoor ceremony honouring the children, survivors, and families impacted by residential and day schools.

The two-hour event will include guest speeches and drumming performances.

Following the ceremony, there will be an interactive information fair that highlights Indigenous initiatives within the Faculty of Education and beyond. The event’s theme is “Education is the key to reconciliation.”

When: Friday, September 30
Time: 10 am – 12 pm
Where: 3700 rue McTavish (McGill’s Education Building)

Orange Shirt Sale by the Indigenous Law Association

The Indigenous Law Association (ILADA) at McGill is hosting a fundraiser selling “Every Child Matters” orange t-shirts for $20 each, with all proceeds going towards Resilience Montreal.

When: September 29
Time: 5 – 7 pm
Where: Law Faculty Atrium

If you are Indigenous and need support:

National Indian Residential School Crisis: 1-866-925-4419

Native Youth Crisis Line: 1-877-209-1266

