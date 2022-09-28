How Montreal will be observing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Canada’s National Day of Truth and Reconciliation is set to take place on Friday, September 30, coinciding with Orange Shirt Day.

On September 30th, The Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal will be holding its 2nd annual march to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

“In honour of the children discovered in mass graves, residential school survivors, and their families we invite all community members, organizations, and students to join us and learn from our powerful speakers,” says the event listing. “We will also hold a moment of silence in honour of those who recently passed away at James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan.”

People are encouraged to wear an orange shirt and bring a set of drums.

More information can be found right here.