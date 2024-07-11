The National Bank Open (NBO) will soon return to Montreal’s IGA Stadium and this year’s player lineup includes some of the sport’s brightest stars.

From August 3 to 12, the 2024 edition of the tournament will showcase the top 43 men’s players in the world, offering tennis fans a chance to witness some of the finest talent on the ATP circuit.

Among this year’s participants is the winner of the 2023 National Bank Open and world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who will attempt to defend his Canadian title.

Tennis legend and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will also take part in the draw.

Meanwhile, Canadian players such as Félix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov will hit the court as they try to find some success on their home turf.

“We are extremely excited to see what this year’s National Bank Open has in store for us,” said Valérie Tétreault, tournament director of the National Bank Open in Montreal, in a Thursday press release. “Tennis on the ATP circuit is at a unique moment in its history, as we are witnessing more parity than ever before while discovering who will become the legends of our sports with this new generation of talented players.”

The full player list is as follows:

Jannik Sinner (Italy) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Alexander Zverev (Germany) Daniil Medvedev Andrey Rublev Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) Casper Ruud (Norway) Alex de Minaur (Australia) Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) Taylor Fritz (USA) Tommy Paul (USA) Ben Shelton (USA) Holger Rune (Denmark) Ugo Humbert (France) Félix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) Sebastian Baez (Argentina) Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) ** Alejandro Tabilo (Chile) Nicolas Jarry (Chile) Sebastian Korda (USA) Karen Khachanov Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) Adrian Mannarino (France) Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) Jiri Lehecka (Czech Republic) Tallon Griekspoor (Netherlands) Jack Draper (United Kingdom) Frances Tiafoe (USA) Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina) Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Argentina) Mariano Navone (Argentina) Gael Monfils (France) Arthur Fils (France) Matteo Arnaldi (Italy) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spain) Luciano Darderi (Italy) Zhizhen Zhang (China) Tomas Machac (Czech Republic) Jordan Thompson (Australia) Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) Cameron Norrie (United Kingdom) Fabian Marozsan (Hungary) Denis Shapovalov (WC) (Canada)

Single and multi-session tickets are available for purchase on the NBO website.