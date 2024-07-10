List of tennis players revealed for National Bank Open in Toronto

Tennis Canada has announced the player lineup for the 2024 National Bank Open in Toronto, and it includes most of the sport’s biggest names.

With the men’s tournament taking place in Montreal, this year’s National Bank Open will feature 43 of the top 44 players from the WTA Tour confirmed to compete.

Officially kicking off at Sobeys Stadium on August 4, the WTA 1000 event will run until August 12.

Among this year’s participants is Canadian tennis star Leylah Annie Fernandez, who is set to play her first-round match during the evening session on Wednesday, August 7.

Meanwhile, Mississauga native Bianca Andreescu, who won the tournament back in 2019, will receive a wildcard entry into the main draw.

“The National Bank Open presented by Rogers remains a highly anticipated event on the WTA Tour calendar,” said Karl Hale, tournament director for NBO Toronto, in a press release. “We’re looking forward to hosting a competitive week of tennis at Sobeys Stadium.”

The full player list is as follows:

Iga Swiatek (Poland) Coco Gauff (USA) Aryna Sabalenka Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) Jessica Pegula (USA) Marketa Vondroušová (Czech Republic) Jasmine Paolini (Italy) Qinwen Zheng (China) Maria Sakkari (Greece) Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) Danielle Collins (USA) Daria Kasatkina Madison Keys (USA) Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) Liudmila Samsonova Victoria Azarenka Emma Navarro (USA) Anna Kalinskaya Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) Ekaterina Alexandrova Caroline Garcia (France) Leylah Fernandez (Canada) Linda Noskova (Czech Republic) Dayana Yastremska (Ukraine) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Katie Boulter (United Kingdon) Diana Shnaider Sorana Cirstea (Romania) Barbora Krejčíková (Czech Republic) Elise Mertens (Belgium) Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) Paula Badosa (Spain) Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) Donna Vekic (Croatia) Veronika Kudermetova Yue Yuan (China) Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic) Anastasia Potapova Xinyu Wang (China) Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Italy) Magda Linette (Poland) Bianca Andreescu (Canada) [WC]

Single and multi-session tickets are available for purchase on the NBO website.