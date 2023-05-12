Mind-bending Museum of Illusions will open in Montreal next month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Montreal’s newest museum is sure to be a delight (or distraction) for the senses.

The Museum of Illusions, which enjoyed a successful Canadian debut in Toronto, is officially expanding to Montreal with a secondary location.

With a grand opening scheduled for June 10, the new museum, located at 44 – 54 Rue Saint-Antoine Ouest, will aim to provide visitors with an interactive space that deceives the mind, tests the eyes, and prompts them to question their perceptions.

The museum first opened in Toronto in November 2018. It’s part of a global chain of private museums that got its start in Zagreb, Croatia, in 2015. Now located in over 30 cities from Athens to Vienna, it’s continuing to expand with upcoming locations in cities like Atlanta, Dublin, and Kuala Lumpur.

“We are overjoyed to bring the Museum of Illusions to Montreal, a city so well-known for its creativity and sense of adventure,” says Michaela Radman, owner and curator of Museum of Illusions Canada, in a press release. “Expanding into Québec has always been our priority. We cannot wait to welcome visitors to our magical space where education meets entertainment!”

Covering an area slightly exceeding 6,000 square feet, the Montréal branch will showcase over 70 exhibits consisting of holograms, stereograms, optical illusions, and immersive rooms. The Museum of Illusions aims to ignite playfulness and captivate the senses of visitors of all ages, making it a fitting destination for couples, young adults, families, students, and everyone in between.

Price: Adults $26, seniors (65 and over) $24, children (up to 15 years old) $20

With files from Daily Hive’s Irish Mae Silvestre