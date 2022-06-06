You can now ride these one-of-a-kind MURAL Fest BIXI bikes

Montreal’s BIXI bikes are getting a bit of a makeover this month.

In celebration of more than 50 million bike trips since 2009, BIXI has announced a collaboration with MURAL Fest. As part of the 10th edition of the popular June festival, the city will be getting 50 new bicycles that have been transformed into unique works of art by five renowned Montreal artists.

According to a press release shared with Daily Hive, five of these collector BIXI bikes will be on display during the MURAL Festival, which runs from June 9 to 19, at the corner of Prince-Arthur and Saint-Laurent.

The other 45, not unlike regular BIXIs, will be available to ride across the island throughout the entire season. As a result, there’s a decent chance you stumble upon a piece of art the next time you go for a ride through town.

“BIXI Montréal is so excited to be participating in this colourful festival by encouraging local talent to share the excitement throughout the city streets! We would like to invite all Montrealers and visitors to come admire the exceptional work of five artists who have transformed 50 of our bikes, an initiative that shows that BIXI has an undeniable place in our hearts for the 14th year in a row,” said Pierre-Luc Marier, Integrated Marketing and Sales Manager at BIXI Montréal.

Last year, BIXI Montréal had more customers than ever before with a 326% increase compared to 2020. The Montreal company also won two prizes at the 14th edition of the Leaders in Sustainable Mobility awards.

For more information on the collaboration or the ongoing cycling season, please visit the BIXI Montreal website.