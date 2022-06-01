Montreal Science Centre will attempt new Guinness World Record this month

What exactly is slime? How is it made?

These are questions most people don’t know the answer to, and that’s something the Montreal Science Centre wants to change.

In fact, the Old Port museum is going all in on slime this month. They’re even hosting a giant interactive slime-making lesson with hundreds of participants.

Their goal: break the Guinness World Record for the largest in-person slime tutorial.

And they just might do it.

On June 19th, 500 people are invited to participate in the oozy activity. The official attempt at the record will take place at 2 pm sharp. The attempt will be led by children’s favourite chemist, Yannick Bergeron, and will be carried out in partnership with the Department of Chemical Engineering of Polytechnique Montréal.

Visitors will not only have the chance to be part of a world record. The Science Centre ensures that everyone will leave with a deeper understanding of the strange substance, and will be able to understand these three questions:

What is a chemical reaction?

Why is slime so slimy?

What ingredients can be used to make special slime?

Tickets are currently on sale, and families are encouraged to get in on the goo.