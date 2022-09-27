Movies and TV shows that are being filmed in Montreal this October

While we are officially in fall, production season is still in full swing in Montreal.

In recent years, the city has become a pretty important filming location for big-time movies and TV shows in the industry.

Netflix’s Pieces of a Woman, the big-budget Tom Holland flick Chaos Walking, the X-Men franchise, John Wick, Arrival, and Mother! were all filmed across the greater Montreal area over the past few years.

While movie shooting season seems to have concluded for the year, here are a handful of TV shows being shot in Montreal right now, according to the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA).

ACTRA is a Canadian labour union. Its Montreal branch represents more than 3,000 professional performers working in the English-language recorded media in Quebec.

This FOX series, which was launched by The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and none other than Jamie Foxx, focuses on the Los Angeles Police Department’s missing person’s unit.

Since September, the show has been filming in Montreal. How Quebec can double for LA is still unclear…

This successful CTV series about an ER doctor, who flees his native Syria to come to Canada, premiered in February 2020. Over the last two years, its garnered a loyal audience and critical acclaim.

Not unlike the first two, the show’s third season will be filming in Montreal until October 19. Looks out for the scrubs.

The American series Ghosts began filming here in early August based on the BBC show of the same name. The show’s premise is of a couple who moves into a house haunted by its former residents.

Now, the cast is back in town since being renewed for a second season on Amazon Prime.

This CBC drama is an adaptation of the popular French-language Plan B which premiered on Ici Radio-Canada Télé back in 2017.

It stars Patrick J. Adams as a man who goes back in time in order to salvage his marriage. The series is slated to premiere in 2023.