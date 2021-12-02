In recent years, Montreal has become a pretty important filming location for big-time movies and TV shows in the industry.

Netflix’s Pieces of a Woman was shot on the island last year. The big-budget Tom Holland flick Chaos Walking was shot in the city the year before, and the X-Men franchise, John Wick, Arrival, and Mother! were all filmed across the greater Montreal area over the past few years.

Now that Academy Award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix finished filming Ari Aster’s next film, Disappointment Blvd., right here in town, here are a handful of movies and TV shows being shot in Montreal right now, according to the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA).

ACTRA is a Canadian labour union. Its Montreal branch represents more than 3,000 professional performers working in the English-language recorded media in Quebec.

In this series, which is set to wrap filming in February, Noah Centineo plays a fledgling lawyer at the CIA who becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.

From the executive producers who worked on Netflix’s smash-hit series The Crown comes a new series adapted from the bestselling Chief Inspector Armand Gamache crime novels. The detective protagonist of the Louise Penny novels is Quebecois, making Montreal a logical place to film the series. Alfred Molina will play the series’ main role.

The American series Ghosts began filming here in early August based on the BBC show of the same name. The show’s premise is of a couple who moves into a house haunted by its former residents.