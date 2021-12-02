In recent years, Montreal has become a pretty important filming location for big-time movies and TV shows in the industry.
Netflix’s Pieces of a Woman was shot on the island last year. The big-budget Tom Holland flick Chaos Walking was shot in the city the year before, and the X-Men franchise, John Wick, Arrival, and Mother! were all filmed across the greater Montreal area over the past few years.
Now that Academy Award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix finished filming Ari Aster’s next film, Disappointment Blvd., right here in town, here are a handful of movies and TV shows being shot in Montreal right now, according to the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA).
ACTRA is a Canadian labour union. Its Montreal branch represents more than 3,000 professional performers working in the English-language recorded media in Quebec.
Graymail – TV series
In this series, which is set to wrap filming in February, Noah Centineo plays a fledgling lawyer at the CIA who becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.
Three Pines – TV Series
From the executive producers who worked on Netflix’s smash-hit series The Crown comes a new series adapted from the bestselling Chief Inspector Armand Gamache crime novels. The detective protagonist of the Louise Penny novels is Quebecois, making Montreal a logical place to film the series. Alfred Molina will play the series’ main role.
Ghosts – TV Series
The American series Ghosts began filming here in early August based on the BBC show of the same name. The show’s premise is of a couple who moves into a house haunted by its former residents.