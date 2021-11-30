News

First headlining band for this summer's Osheaga Festival has been announced

Nov 30 2021
Osheaga

Osheaga just announced that Foo Fighters will headline their 2022 festival. This summer will mark the 15th edition of the annual outdoor concert event.

Dave Grohl’s group will play during the festival’s first day, July 29. Headlining and supporting artists for July 30 and 31 have yet to be announced.

Tickets for the show go on sale on December 3.

On Monday, the Foo Fighters posted a music video featuring a Hannukah-themed cover of Blitzkrieg Bop to their YouTube Channel. Grohl was seen sporting a shirt from Montreal’s iconic alternative rock venue Les Foufounes Électriques.

Coincidence? We think not.

For more information, visit Osheaga’s website.

