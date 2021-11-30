Osheaga just announced that Foo Fighters will headline their 2022 festival. This summer will mark the 15th edition of the annual outdoor concert event.

Are you ready: OSHEAGA’s 15th anniversary is going to be WILD! 😏💥 We are launching the festivities today with THE BEST, THE BEST, THE BEST FOR YOU 👇👇👇 The FOO FIGHTERS! ⚡️ 🎟 Passes go on sale Friday December 3rd ! pic.twitter.com/oq4faGel6b — OSHEAGA (@osheaga) November 30, 2021

Dave Grohl’s group will play during the festival’s first day, July 29. Headlining and supporting artists for July 30 and 31 have yet to be announced.

Tickets for the show go on sale on December 3.

On Monday, the Foo Fighters posted a music video featuring a Hannukah-themed cover of Blitzkrieg Bop to their YouTube Channel. Grohl was seen sporting a shirt from Montreal’s iconic alternative rock venue Les Foufounes Électriques.

Coincidence? We think not.

For more information, visit Osheaga’s website.