The workweek is starting off beautifully in Montreal and it’s about to get even toastier throughout the island for a few consecutive days.

According to The Weather Network’s seven-day forecast, some 30ºC weather is in the cards for Montreal.

The agency is calling for a week straight of high-20ºC temperatures throughout the work, capped off with three straight days of “feels like” weather that will exceed 30ºC.

In short, it’s T-shirt time.

The Weather Network is predicting “a mix of sun and clouds” on both Friday and Saturday before a “few showers” sprinkle down on Sunday. Friday and Saturday are expected to bring five and seven hours of sunshine, respectively.

You might want to circle Tuesday as “hang in the park day” as it’s forecast to be a crisp 22ºC with a week-high 13 hours of daily sunshine.

If you’re looking for more of a sign that we’re heading towards the warm part of spring (knock on wood), nighttime temperatures are expected to hover just below the 20ºC mark throughout most of the week.

Don’t hold your breath Montreal, it looks like the worst of the cold weather is finally behind us…

Who’s down for a terrace? Check out some of our favourites right here.