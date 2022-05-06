If you’ve always wanted to visit Hawaii but hesitated due to your budget, now is your chance to book on the cheap.

There are currently a handful of round-trip fall flights from Montreal to Hawaii. Some are even under $500. In fact, on Friday, May 6, Google Flights was showing deals from multiple airlines that fly you from YUL to four different Hawaii airports.

One especially good deal we found was a round-trip one-stop flight from Montreal to Kahului for $546 with Air Canada. The departing flight leaves on Tuesday, October 18, and returns on Tuesday, November 1, giving you two whole weeks in paradise.

Ready to find a deal for yourself? Add your “From” and “To” airports on Google Flights. You can try one of these four airports in Hawaii:

Honolulu (HNL)

Kahului (OGG)

Kauai (LIH)

Kailua-Kona (KOA)

You can set a date or click through the calendar to find the cheapest flights. From what we saw, the dates with the biggest savings were from September to November 2022.

According to Google Flights on Friday, May 6, prices for these flights were considered in the “low” range and are currently $163 lower than usual.

If you’ve been banking some unused vacation time for a rainy day, this could be your sign to book a last-minute getaway.